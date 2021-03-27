Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 147,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $75.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

