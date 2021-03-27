Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. 787,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,969. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

