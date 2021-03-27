Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the February 28th total of 326,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
