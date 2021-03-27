Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the February 28th total of 326,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.93.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after buying an additional 57,896 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $20,977,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22,755.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 144,040 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.