Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,387,000 after purchasing an additional 619,169 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,918,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,469,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $95.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

