Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $135.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $138.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

