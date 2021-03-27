Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.536 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $185.06 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $186.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.53.

