Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $133.69 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.20 and a 52 week high of $134.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.40.

