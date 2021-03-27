Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $216.87 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $247.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.20.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.