Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VTWG stock opened at $216.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $247.55.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.