Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

VTWO opened at $177.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.65 and a 200-day moving average of $160.74. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.70 and a 52-week high of $189.36.

