Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $177.88 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.70 and a fifty-two week high of $189.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

