Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.309 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.11 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $148.96.

