Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VGSH stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
