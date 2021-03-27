Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VGSH stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

