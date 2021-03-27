Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 141.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $166.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.