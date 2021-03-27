Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Cut by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

