Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

BND opened at $84.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

