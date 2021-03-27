Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

