Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VTI stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $206.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,733. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $121.77 and a 52 week high of $209.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

