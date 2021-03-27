Vanilla Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 117.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for about $25.58 or 0.00045717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 816.1% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00241204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.51 or 0.00849710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00073997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 859,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,430 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.