Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 325.9% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Vantage Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

