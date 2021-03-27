Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of Varex Imaging worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VREX stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.86 million, a PE ratio of -37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

