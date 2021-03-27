VeChain (VET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $1.03 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeChain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About VeChain

Get VeChain alerts:

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.