Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Short Interest Up 863.8% in March

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 863.8% from the February 28th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:VACQ opened at $11.68 on Friday. Vector Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

