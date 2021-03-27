Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 153,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,460,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $254.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.52. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock worth $2,959,942. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.