Veil Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $1,759.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,140.80 or 0.99917479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00292612 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.07 or 0.00357856 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.67 or 0.00643685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00083485 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

