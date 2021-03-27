Venus Price Reaches $47.86 (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Venus has a total market cap of $436.79 million and $92.31 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $47.86 or 0.00085105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,197.97 or 0.99938044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001799 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,126,948 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

