Verge Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $500.45 million and $24.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.62 or 0.00330095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,440,323,849 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.