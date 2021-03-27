VeriCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $733.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $733.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,653.08 or 0.99798304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001825 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,565,521 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

