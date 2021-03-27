VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Update

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of VeriTeQ stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. VeriTeQ has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Get VeriTeQ alerts:

VeriTeQ Company Profile

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriTeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriTeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.