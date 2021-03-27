VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Update

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of VeriTeQ stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. VeriTeQ has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
VeriTeQ Company Profile
