Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 46,299 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $85,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $58.18. 19,632,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,021,428. The firm has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

