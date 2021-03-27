Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th.

VET stock opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

