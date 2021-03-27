Viacoin (VIA) Price Up 68.7% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 43.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and $4.55 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 68.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00331240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,717 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

