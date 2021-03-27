Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Viad accounts for about 6.3% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 3.00% of Viad worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,467,000 after purchasing an additional 312,659 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $27,254,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $16,326,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $41.17. 82,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,601. The company has a market cap of $842.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.58. Viad Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at $758,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

