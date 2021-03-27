VIBE (VIBE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $309,117.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 66% higher against the US dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $309,117.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00626173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065278 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

