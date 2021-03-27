Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Short Interest Update

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Victory Oilfield Tech stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.
Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.