Vid (VI) Market Capitalization Achieves $597,595.54

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Vid has a market cap of $597,595.54 and approximately $60,897.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 72.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.70 or 0.00626743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,742,234 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

