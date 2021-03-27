VideoCoin (VID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.84 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $126.30 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 94.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 110.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,108,135 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

