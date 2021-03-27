VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $1.09 on Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $53.70 million and $4.67 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.80 or 0.00616103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022996 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

