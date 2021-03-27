Vidulum Hits Market Capitalization of $433,773.74 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $433,773.74 and $3,461.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

