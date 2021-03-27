Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in March

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNHAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

GNHAY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 599. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

