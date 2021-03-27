VIG Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, VIG has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $6,251.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.65 or 0.07483569 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003190 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,638,536 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.