Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. Vinci has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.457 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

