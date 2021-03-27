Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Update

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 443.8% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BBIG stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Vinco Ventures has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures stock. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Vinco Ventures at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

