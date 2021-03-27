Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 1,212.3% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VPER opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Viper Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
Viper Networks Company Profile
