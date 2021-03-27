Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 1,212.3% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VPER opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Viper Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

