Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

