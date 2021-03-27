Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,200 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

