Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,900 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.48. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

