Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Big Lots worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Big Lots by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

