Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 46,100 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of The Macerich worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

