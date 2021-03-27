Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $80.00 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

